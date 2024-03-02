Top track

Jackson Homer & Saina - Movie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackson Homer B2B ZEE-2 (DJ Sets)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jackson Homer & Saina - Movie
Got a code?

About

After a completely sold-out gig on the 13th of January, we're gassed to welcome Jackson Homer & ZEE-2 back to Juju's. Another night of B2Bs on the decks, expect to be on the dance-floor. Free entry tickets will go fast!

Please note that free tickets do no...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jackson Homer, Saïna

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.