Top track

Delonia - Fall Apart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Delonia x Electralyte

Hot Box
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Delonia - Fall Apart
Got a code?

About

Delonia are a close-knit rock band from Chelmsford and we're all about creating music that feels personal, authentic, and relatable.

As a band, they believe in writing songs that are inspired by our own life experiences and the lessons we've learned along...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Electralyte

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.