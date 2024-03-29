Top track

Adam Beyer - Desert Queen

Teksupport: Drumcode with Adam Beyer + more

Brooklyn Warehouse Location
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $57.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Drumcode makes its much anticipated return to the big apple for a special showcase this spring on March 29th with Adam Beyer, Charles D b2b Cole Knight, Chris Avantgarde & Layton Giordani.

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tc...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam Beyer, Charles D, Cole Knight and 2 more

Venue

Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

