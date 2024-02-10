DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taleggio Nights speciale compleanno

The George Tavern
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ringing in the 4th decade of the direttore dei baffi with a slice of classic Taleggio - italo disco tutta la notte e possiamo ballare.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Taleggio Nights
Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

