DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re celebrating the birth of one of history’s musical greats, Billie Holiday.
The American jazz and blues singer had a seminal influence on jazz and popular music in general, with her innovations in style and improvisation setting the stage for the rapi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.