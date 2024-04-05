DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Billie Holiday's Birthday

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re celebrating the birth of one of history’s musical greats, Billie Holiday.

The American jazz and blues singer had a seminal influence on jazz and popular music in general, with her innovations in style and improvisation setting the stage for the rapi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.