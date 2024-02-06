DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bob Marley Birthday Celebration w/ Strykers Posse

Elkton Music Hall
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsElkton
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come celebrate Bob Marley's 79th birthday with us as we welcome one of the regions most acclaimed and exciting reggae bands, Strykers Posse.

Strykers’ Posse have graced the stage as an opening band with National acts such as The Wailers, Burning Spear, Cu...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

