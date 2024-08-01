DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra Monteverdi Marittimo

Piazza della Chiesa (Monteverdi Marittimo)
Thu, 1 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsMonteverdi Marittimo
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DZAMBO AGUSEVI ORCHESTRA - Monteverdi Marittimo - 1 Agosto

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada

Piazza della Chiesa (Monteverdi Marittimo)

Via Giosuè Carducci, 56040 Monteverdi Marittimo PI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

