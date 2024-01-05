DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Control The Sound, Nory, John Roseboro

The Sultan Room
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kick off the new year with the most exciting emerging acts coming out of NYC. This is a loaded bill with genre bending music that is bound to blow you away. Don't miss Control The Sound alongside John Roseboro and Nory!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

