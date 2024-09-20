Top track

HANDFEST LONDON 2024 - Weekend Pass

The Dome
20 Sept - 21 Sept 2024
£57.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After the all round success of the first HandFest, it seemed rude not to do it again!

More bands, more fun! That's the way it works, right?

The weekend will feature two Random Hand sets. For the first set Random Hand will be performing their debut album...

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Random Hand

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open5:30 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

