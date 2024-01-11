DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zak & Guthrie are back with a fundraising mission to help Hot Box get out of more COVID-19 DEBT.
Come down for a night of jazz-fusion with one of the worlds best Sax players and guitair players!
Don't wait around on tickets. They always sell out!
