Guthrie Govan - Eric

Zak Barrett and Guthrie Govan

Hot Box
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
Chelmsford
About

Zak & Guthrie are back with a fundraising mission to help Hot Box get out of more COVID-19 DEBT.

Come down for a night of jazz-fusion with one of the worlds best Sax players and guitair players!

Don't wait around on tickets. They always sell out!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by HotBox Live
Lineup

Zak Barrett

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

