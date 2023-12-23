DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Last Christmas [aigheviumaiart] con DJ Farrapo

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Impossibile che non abbiate letto il titolo dell’evento canticchiando sommessamente senza (speriamo) farvi sgamare dallə coinquilinə che sta cercando di sopravvivere al #whamageddon.

Se anche voi vi state imbarcando in questa difficilissima impresa, non v...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

DJ Farrapo

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

