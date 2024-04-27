Top track

Matt Guy - Set My Mind Free

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matt Guy

Centre Point
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
Selling fast
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matt Guy - Set My Mind Free
Got a code?

About

Matt Guy returns to Centre Point on Saturday, April 27th following his sold-out show with us last season & standout performance supporting Gorgon City!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Work & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Guy

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.