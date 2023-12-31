Top track

Al Lover's World Party NYE!

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:30 pm
DJLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After the Rogê show, ring in the new year with DJ Al Lover (Desert Daze) & special guest Your Pal Kolin (Hazy) spinning interplanetary Funk, Boogie, Disco and Proto-House from around the globe. Party like it's 2024! Live projections by Glen Stefani.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Al Lover

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:30 pm

