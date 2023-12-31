DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After the Rogê show, ring in the new year with DJ Al Lover (Desert Daze) & special guest Your Pal Kolin (Hazy) spinning interplanetary Funk, Boogie, Disco and Proto-House from around the globe. Party like it's 2024! Live projections by Glen Stefani.
NOTE:...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.