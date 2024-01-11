DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LIFE IN PLASTIC II. RELEASE PARTY

Sala Zenith
Thu, 11 Jan, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Empezamos el año como se merece, por todo lo alto. 🕺🏼🔥

Blackthoven se junta de nuevo con Cecilio g, Ben Yart y un montón de sorpresas mas para presentar su disco Life In Plastic II.

Por si fuera poco fuera tendremos tambien a los mejores djs de la zon...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blackthoven

Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

