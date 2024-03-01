Top track

Marvin Gaye - What's Going On

What's Going On? Nuit Soul & Funk

Supersonic
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

What's Going On? La Nuit Soul & Funk du Supersonic

Au confluent de la soul music et de la funk, entre la Stax Records et Motown Records, entre Otis Redding et The Ronettes et de James Brown à Kool & The Gang, on vous embarque dans les années 60s, 70s de D...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

