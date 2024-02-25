DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uber Jam at the Hot Box

Hot Box
Sun, 25 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
Free
About

Live Jam with some amazing musicians, Bring your instrument or sing with us, or Just come join the party. Great Venue with an amazing atmosphere. Expect some incredible musicians playing across many styles with several vocalists.

All ages under 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

