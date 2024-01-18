DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dialective presents: Matas, DJ Thank You, elena xo

SILO Community
Thu, 18 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a night of fashion and techno hosted by DIALECTIVE, featuring our iconic DJ’s: Matas, DJ Thank You, and Icky! This party is not just about music; it's a celebration of creativity, innovation, and a passionate fundraising effort for our upcoming...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Community & Dialective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

