Pop Never Dies: Let's Ride

The Waiting Room
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This party's 4 u if you also love pop innovator and trend-setter Charli XCX.

Get ready as we Vroom Vroom through XCX World with hits, deep cuts and anthems from Charli herself and her iconic collaborators like SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek, 100 gecs,***...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pop Never Dies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open10:30 pm
120 capacity

