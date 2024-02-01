Top track

Lauryyn - Cambio di scena

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lauryyn + Rip / La Nuova Bellezza #1

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 1 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lauryyn - Cambio di scena
Got a code?

About

LAURYYN + RIP | MILANO

LA NUOVA BELLEZZA #1

Palestra Visconti, Arci Bellezza

GIOVEDÌ 01 FEBBRAIO 2024

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & RDR MGMT
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lauryyn

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.