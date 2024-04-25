Top track

The Baby Seals - Guuurl

Got a code?

The Baby Seals / Zimmer

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Delighted to be hosting The Baby Seals album launch at Folklore. The record is aptly named Chaos and with star support from Zimmer (Vanishing Twin, Broadcast), plus another to be announced, we're on for a fantastic night!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Baby Seals

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

