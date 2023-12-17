Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last

LAST LAST AFROBRUNCH OF THE YEAR

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

☀️ LAST LAST AFROBRUNCH OF THE YEAR 💫

FAMILIA, NOS DESPEDIMOS HASTA EL AÑO QUE VIENE!

Para mayores de 18 años.
Organizado por AFROBRUNCH SPAIN
Venue

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta 32, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

