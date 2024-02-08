Top track

Mara Connor, Langhorne Slim - Someone New

Ira Wolf w/ Mara Connor

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
$13.23

About

Raised in the mountains of Montana and making a home on the road, Ira Wolf's music and writing are vulnerably honest as she explores heartache, homesickness, and the highs and lows of an unconventional wandering lifestyle. She draws from personal experienc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ira Wolf, Mara Connor

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

