IVW24: Flash Delirium's 3rd Bday Bash ft. The Romance Of Baba Loco + special guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We officially went through 3 years of existence, 1 pandemic, 46 shows, around 138 bands/performers, across 8 different venues, and we wanted to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOU ! 🙏

We've concocted a mega psych and alternative lineup to celebrate the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Ringards, Roscoe Roscoe, The Romance of Baba Loco

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

