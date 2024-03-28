Top track

Wish We Didn't

Coco Bryce curates Easter Thursday

Phonox
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
About

Welcome to Easter Bank Holiday weekend 2024, where we go from a standard Thursday into Bank Holiday Friday with Coco Bryce (and a stacked line up curated by the man himself).

Coco Bryce Curates is a new project by the man himself, where he builds line ups...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coco Bryce, Special Guests

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

