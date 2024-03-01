Top track

AVA London: DJ BORING, Or:la b2b Spray, Amaliah ++

KOKO
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AVA returns to London in a new multi-day format. Catch them taking over KOKO Electronic on Friday 1st March with a stacked lineup showcasing some of the finest talent in Electronic Music.

Lineup:

DJ BORING

Or:la b2b Spray

Amaliah b2b Danielle

Aika Mal

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

