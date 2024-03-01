DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AVA returns to London in a new multi-day format. Catch them taking over KOKO Electronic on Friday 1st March with a stacked lineup showcasing some of the finest talent in Electronic Music.
Lineup:
DJ BORING
Or:la b2b Spray
Amaliah b2b Danielle
Aika Mal
