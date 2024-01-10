Top track

August August - Deine Freunde

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

August August: Ich Hoffe Du Weinst - Tour

Häkken
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

August August - Deine Freunde
Got a code?

About

Verlust und Trauer, das Aushalten von Ängsten und Widersprüchen, vom Leben mit nicht zu füllenden Leerstellen - davon schreibt das Indiepop-Duo bestehend aus Sängerin und Bassistin Kathrin Ost und Gitarrist David Hirst in seinen neuen Songs, die es nun ers...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

August August

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.