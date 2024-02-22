Top track

in the loft: Kit Sebastian (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50

About

London-based duo Kit Sebastian (aka Kit Martin and Merve Erdem) captivate their audiences with moments of pure pop bliss, timeless nostalgia and seductive complexity.

They join us at NT's Loft on Feb 22nd for an intimate live performance.

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Lineup

Kit Sebastian

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

