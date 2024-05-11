Top track

8 now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

food house

Dareshack
Sat, 11 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

8 now
Got a code?

About

food house is a 2-person frenetic internet supergroup composed of Fraxiom and gupi. The pair bonded while both living in (and despising) Fraxiom's home state of Massachusetts, one the many topics of 'Thos Moser', their first collaboration and smash hit fir...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DM Generation.

Lineup

food house

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.