Phoenix

Norsacce

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Phoenix
Rappeur français d’origine sénégalaise, Norsacce fait ses armes dans le rap depuis 2008, en solo d’abord, puis aux côtés des membres du collectif 667 dont il fait partie intégrante depuis la création du groupe avec Freeze Corleone en 2011. Lyriciste confir...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Based MTP.
Norsacce Berlusconi

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)

27 Pl. du Colombier, 35000 Rennes, France
