Escuela Grind with Bonginator, Frog Mallet, & Slow Pulse

Siberia
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61
About

Kerrang! described ESCUELA GRIND as “unbelievably hostile.” The band named an early EP PPOOWWEERRVVIIOOLLEENNCCEE and another one GGRRIINNDDCCOORREE. Yet somewhere beneath the punishing blast beats, ferocious guttural growls, and noise worship lurks a gooe...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Escuela Grind, Bonginator

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

