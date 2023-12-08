DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Berlin Rave

Distretto Industriale 4
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

1989: cade il muro di Berlino.

2009: Paul Kalkbrenner suona di fronte a 70.000 persone

C'è chi racconta di come la musica elettronica riunì le due Germanie, dalla Love Parade a oggi. E’ la storia di una città che unita diventò una gigantesca «cassa acust...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by Il Condominio APS
Lineup

Fivequestionmarks, Lilly Korine

Venue

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti, 25, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

