Bit Brigade- The Legend of Zelda + Castlevania

89 North
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
Long Island
$19.37

About

Tuesday, March 5th

Bit Brigade (Performing "The Legend of Zelda" and "Castlevania")

@ 89 North

89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue NY

7 PM

18+

$15 ADV

$18 DOS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bit Brigade

Venue

89 North

89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, New York 11772, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

