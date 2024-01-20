Top track

Daniel Avery - Into The Arms Of Stillness

Memory Box: Daniel Avery

Patterns
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
Event information

As Christmas becomes a distant memory and spring seems a long time ahead, Memory Box brings Daniel Avery to Brighton for an intimate warming party of electronic music goodness. Support comes from Memory Box head honcho Robin Ball.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Daniel Avery

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

