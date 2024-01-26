Top track

DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa - Love & Loyalty (Believe)

Piano People Presents Kamo Mphela

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

By popular demand, Piano People bring you Kamo Mphela’s first ever UK headline show!

The hit-making, dancing superstar lands in the UK in January for an explosive show filled with entertainment from start to finish. Responsible for hits such as Dalie, iPi...

This is an 18+ event - Photo ID Required
Presented by Piano People

Lineup

Kamo Mphela

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

