Nicole McCabe, Kathryn Shuman, Isaac Sherman

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nicole McCabe is a saxophonist, composer, and educator who works and lives in Los Angeles. She studied jazz at Portland State University and University of Southern California. She recently released Landscapes, her sophomore album as a bandleader, on the Sp...

This is a 21+ event
Nicole McCabe

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

