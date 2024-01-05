DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crystal Guardian Custom Earplug Pop-Up

SILO Community
Fri, 5 Jan, 4:00 pm
WellbeingNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come to a free fitting for some really good-looking, comfortable, custom earplugs. The entire SILO staff wears these, you should too.

Please enter through the SIDE entrance of the building, in the smoking section on Randolph Street.

No appointments neces...

This is an all ages event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

