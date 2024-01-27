Top track

Leo Pari con Roberto Angelini live a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Leo Pari porterà in tour il suo ultimo album Amundsen e i suoi classici in compagnia di Roberto Angelini, chitarrista e cantautore che ha bisogno di poche presentazioni, già presenza fissa del programma Propaganda Live su LA7. S’intitola Amundsen l'ultimo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

