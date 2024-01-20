DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comemammamhafatto XXL a/v show

Hacienda
Sat, 20 Jan, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Comemammamhafatto è il posto dove gli artisti si incontrano e fanno ballare la città. Sabato 20 gennaio 2024 ...La prima puntata di un vero kolossal carico di groove con l'orchestra più famosa di Roma!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.