Noche de Reyes: Miss Jay / Toccororo / La Eterna

Mondo Club
Fri, 5 Jan, 11:55 pm
PartyVigo
About

Viernes 5 enero

CLUB

  • 01:30H Caliente Isa
  • 03:00H Paola
  • 04:30H La Eterna

SUB

  • 01:30H Russ
  • 03:30H Miss Jay
  • 05:30H Toccororo
Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Mondo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toccororo, La Eterna, Miss Jay

Venue

Mondo Club

Rúa de Joaquín Loriga, 3, 36203 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

