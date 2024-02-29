Top track

BCMC, Bill MacKay & Cooper Crain - Ripple in High Tide

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BCMC + J. Ashdown

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BCMC, Bill MacKay & Cooper Crain - Ripple in High Tide
Got a code?

About

New Drag City Records band BCMC is Bill Mackay and Cooper Crain from Bitchin' Bajas. My love for BB is beyond time and space. Beyond his incredible solo records Bill has made records with Will Oldham, Steve Gunn, and Ryley Walker. This duo uses equal parts...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BCMC

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.