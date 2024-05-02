DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riders of the Canyon

Dabadaba
Thu, 2 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RIDERS OF THE CANYON es la superbanda formada por JOANA SERRAT, MATTHEW MCDAID, ROGER USART y VÍCTOR PARTIDO que apareció en escena en 2017 para dejar claro que es posible fusionar diferentes visiones musicales en un mismo proyecto sin perder la esencia y...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
Lineup

Riders of the Canyon

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

