Johnny Marsiglia, Gara 7

Capitol
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsPordenone
From €17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dopo un intenso tour autunnale, che ha registrato due sold out a Milano e Palermo, Johnny Marsiglia annuncia nuove date per il 2024. Cinque live esclusivi in cui il rapper palermitano presenterà la sua ultima uscita, GARA 7, che arriva a cinque anni dall'u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

