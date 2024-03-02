DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VITALIC live

Block Club
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
DJCampi Bisenzio
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VITALIC live

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da DECIBEL

Lineup

Vitalic

Venue

Block Club

Via Dei Confini 162, 50013 Campi Bisenzio Florence, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

