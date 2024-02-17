DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bey-Bingo! Brixton’s Best Beyoncé Party!

Market House
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ready to Lose your Breath at this thrilling Bey-Bingo? This will be the ultimate party-meets-games night of fun! Bingo-licious!

With team games, dancing, Bey songs, prizes and lots more…

The experiences includes;

🎫 Three fun filled Beyonce inspired Bin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Market House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.