Fink

Backstage Werk
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€40.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fin Greenall aka Fink started as a DJ/Producer before making guitar-based folk/blues/indie music. Growing up in Bristol’s blossoming 90’s scene, Greenall signed to legendary label Kickin’ Records in 1994 and subsequently signed with Ninja Tune in 1997, rel...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Finnegan Tui, Fink

Venue

Backstage Werk

Reitknechtstraße 6, 80639 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

