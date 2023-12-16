Top track

Theophobia - Love of Ages

Holiday Spectacular feat Willis Willis + Friends!

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
$13.63

About

Celebrating not only the holidaze but also the release of Willis Willis new single "What About the Doom"! Come support some great local artists, who are playing to raise funds for the Coalition for the Homeless (coalitionforthehomeless.org). Donate tooday!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THEOPHOBIA, Tommy Volume, Carlos the 5th

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

