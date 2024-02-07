Top track

Satan Was A Babyboomer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brutalismus 3000

Casino de Paris
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
From €35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Satan Was A Babyboomer
Got a code?

About

Le duo berlinois Brutalismus 3000 a vu le jour en 2020 sur Soundcloud, et s’est rapidement fait une place au sein de la nouvelle génération des musiques électroniques, en mélangeant gabber, techno hardcore, punk et new-wave allemande. Sur les beats effréné...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brutalismus 3000

Venue

Casino de Paris

16 Rue de Clichy, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.