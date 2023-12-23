DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Insert Coin present Franz Scala

La Fabbrica
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJAndria
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🎅🏽Questa è una chiamata per tutti coloro che sono soliti prepararsi alle comuni abbuffate senza senso in modo geniale e ballerino!🎅🏽

Insert Coin torna in Fabbrica per le vacanze di natale, con una grande pista da ballo imbandita tra Electronic Disco,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale La Fabbrica.

Venue

La Fabbrica

Contrada Muridano, 76123 Andria BT, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

