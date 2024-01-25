Top track

Piqued Jacks - Elephant

PIQUED JACKS

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€10

About

Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2024 - H.21.00

PIQUED JACKS | LIVE _ MILANO

Arci Bellezza, Milano | Palestra Visconti

Opening Act: The Vice + Lola Pix

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Altini Cose
Lineup

Piqued Jacks

Venue

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

