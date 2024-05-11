Top track

Movin'

Zimmer90

POPUP!
Sat, 11 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

Zimmer90 en concert exceptionnel le 11 mai 2024 au POPUP!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Zimmer90

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

